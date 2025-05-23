As New Yorkers prepare for a long weekend, a famous upstate destination is gearing up to welcome a surge of visitors.

Many have come to view Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer and tend to spend the long weekend relaxing with their loved ones.

A new study has identified the top destinations New Yorkers will visit over the coming days.

New Yorkers Enjoy Advent Of Spring In Central Park

The report from Gambling 'N Go surveyed over 3,000 locals to share their favorite places to take their family during the holiday.

Upstate Becoming a Preferred Weekend Escape Among New Yorkers

Coming in third place was Jones Beach State Park, with locals calling it an "ideal" destination due to its wide, sandy beaches and abundance of play areas. Its boardwalk is also mentioned as a top activity.

Lake Placid

In second place was Lake Placid, which can be found nestled within Adirondack Park.

The area features numerous hiking trails, open fields for soccer and frisbee, and a beautiful lake ideal for boating and fishing.



The lake earned high marks for allowing New Yorkers to combine their love of sports and nature.

Coming in first place was Central Park, due to the sheer amount of activities families can enjoy during their visit. The park offers a myriad of sports facilities like baseball fields and softball courts - but it also has plenty of open spaces for picnicking.

Meaning, if you want to relax on Memorial Day, you might not want to hit up Central Park because it'll be crowded.

A Serious Note About Memorial Day

While some may find it fun to think about how they'll spend an extra day off from work or school, that shouldn't be the only thing on people's minds.

Arlington National Cemetery

Memorial Day is meant to be a time of reflection to honor American soldiers who never made it home from war.

Understandably, the holiday will be a somber occasion for many families nationwide.

That is why everyone in New York is encouraged to join the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. on Monday. The minute-long silence is observed nationwide to honor the brave men and women who died while serving our country.

That ensures the memory of the fallen remain honored despite the reputation Memorial Day has taken in recent years.

