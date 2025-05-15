It turns out a good chunk of New York dads really want their kids to root for the same sports team.

New York is among the few lucky states that has multiple sports team in each major franchise.

Football fans get to choose between the Bills, the Giants, and the Jets.

In baseball, fans have their choice between the Yankees and the Mets. Meanwhile, NBA fans can root for either the Knicks or the Nets.

Even ice hockey connoisseurs have their choice of the Rangers, Islanders, and Sabres.

That being said, a new study claims things can get pretty awkward for families with split sport allegiances.

Turns out Dad Doesn't Like Their Kids Supporting the "Wrong" Sports Team...

Growing up, I differed from both my parents and sister when it came to our favorite baseball teams. While those three were Yankees fans, I was all about the Mets.

But unlike some families, my parents were pretty chill that I supported a team that hadn't won a World Series since before I was born.

Then again, I did grow up in Connecticut. We only had one major sports team back then, the Hartford Whalers. Yes, then Connecticut did something stupid and sold the team to North Carolina in 1997 - a deal we still complain about to this day.

When it comes to New York families, the dynamics are different. According to a new report from PromoGuy, nearly half of all dads in the Empire State really don't like it if their kid isn't waving the same sports banner as them.

About 47% of New York dads admitted in a PromoGuy poll that having their kid root for the same team was very important to them.

Of all dads, almost half of all dads admit to trying to "nudge" their children into favoring the same team.

Furthermore, 1 in 12 dads said they'd refuse to take their kid to a sporting event if they dare root for the rival team.

That last one is a little extreme. But, if those dads are the same type that can't control their temper if their team loses - then maybe it's for the best.

