A new, national survey naming the worst sports fans in America had a lot to say about New York.

If you think about it, New York does have a sizeable share of sports teams.

In Major League Baseball, we have the Mets and the Yankees. When it comes to the National Football League, New York is home to the Giants, the Jets, and the Buffalo Bills. With hockey, we have the Rangers, the Sabres, and the Islanders. And, of course, there's the Nets and the Knicks for basketball.

Heck, New York even has its own Football Club, like that Ted Lasso series on AppleTV+.

I am also probably missing a few. So, no matter how you spin it, that's a mighty chunk of teams for a single state to have.

DISCLAIMER: The author is from Connecticut, a state that doesn't have a major league sports team. Well, we did have one, the Whalers, which the state stupidly sold for $47.5 million in 1994. The Whalers relocated to North Carolina to become the Carolina Hurricanes.

Connecticut is home to the WNBA team, Connecticut Sun, and some minor league sports teams, but there's been no men's major league franchises since the Whalers.

That disclaimer aside, New York has it pretty darn good - and maybe that's why the rest of the nation likes to hate on us.

Prime example: a study of the most annoying sports teams in America spent a good chunk of its article bashing two franchises from New York.

Yardbarker ranked Yankees fans the 2nd most obnoxious overall. Apparently the team has won too many World Series and that has given their fans an inflated sense of pride.

Washington Nationals v New York Yankees Brendan Ryan - Getty Images loading...

The Yankees have won 27 World Series, which is 16 more than the team that has the second most. It also is a team that has some pretty deep pockets, which must irk fans from other teams.

In 13th place was the New York Jets, and the outlet's biggest gripe is that the team's fans have a strong love/hate relationship going on.

Basically, those that love the Jets don't act how those following "little brother" teams (Mets, White Sox, etc) should act.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Said the outlet:

Jets fans have started to embrace their fatalism and lean into the franchise’s futility too much. The booing of every top draft pick is played out, and the mere existence of Fireman Ed is enough to make any person hate a fan base that could produce such a clown.

Basically, if people start liking the Jets again, America will start tolerating their existence.

Another survey of the sports teams America hates most also had some choice things to say about the Yankees, which was voted the 4th most annoying franchise by Insight Pest.

That's a better performance than another MLB survey from Crestline, which ranked Yankees fans the #1 most annoying fans in baseball. Aaron Boone was also voted the 2nd most annoying manager in the MLB while Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson were voted the 4th and 10th most annoying players, respectively.

This study also put Mets fans on blast, ranking them the ninth most disliked fanbase and the 7th "most misbehaved" in America.

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers Duane Burleson/Getty Images loading...

Buck Showalter was also voted the 8th most annoying manager in Major League Baseball.

In the end, it seems most of the national hate is hyper-focused on New York City.

So, good job Buffalo, for doing whatever you do to prevent yourself from earning a single ounce of hate.

What sports team fans do you hate most? Tell us via the station app below.

