Sorry, New York. It looks like mosquito season is going to be a lot worse this year.

Get ready to load up on bug spray, citronella candles, and prayers before heading outdoors because this summer will be crawling with bugs.

Mosquito Joe, a national pest control service, warned New Yorkers will experience one of the most "intense" mosquito seasons in a long time.

Said David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist for Mosquito Joe, "Mosquito activity is already ramping up in many regions due to fluctuating temperatures and lingering moisture from recent storms, which signals a potentially intense season ahead"

Mosquito season typically starts around the end of may, so experts are urging New Yorkers that now is the time to start taking preventative action.

Examples include eliminating standing water to stop breeding cycles, clean their gutters, keep their yards clear of weeds and tall grass that attract mosquitoes, and to consider calling professionals to treat your property.

If this warning doesn't inspire you to consider your options, just know a report by Orkin confirmed our worst fears - New York will see some of the worst mosquito activity in the United States.

Orkin Labels New York a 2025 "Mosquito Hotspot"

Get ready to bathe in bug spray, because Orkin says New York will have the third hardest time dealing with these bloodsucking insects this year.

The report ranks the nation's largest cities to determine where mosquito activity will be at its worst. The results were based on the number of mosquito treatments Orkin conducted at residences between April 2024 to March 2025.

Los Angeles claimed the #1 spot this year while Chicago secured a second place finish. Atlanta and Detroit rounded out the top five, respectively.

Mosquitoes Are a Major Health Threat

Orkin warns that mosquitoes aren't just annoying, they could be deadly.

These insects can carry numerous, life-threatening diseases. One of them is malaria, which claims over 600,000 lives a year.

Johns Hopkins University notes that while malaria isn't seen as endemic in the United States, the country has logged locally transmitted cases of malaria in Texas, Maryland, and Florida.

While the report says this is no cause for panic, reporting malaria in places they previously haven't been "is a cause for concern."

Mosquitoes can also transmit West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and Zika virus in the United States.

Orkin notes the best way to protect yourself, aside from treating your property, is to wear long sleeves and pants outside - especially around dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.

The agency also recommends installing "tight-fitting screens on windows and doors" so these bloodsuckers can't wiggle through the gaps and make themselves at home.

With mosquito season just about upon us, it's time to batten down the hatches and get ready for an extremely rough summer.

