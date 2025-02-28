New Hartford Police Drug Bust Leads to Three Arrests
Police in New Hartford have arrested three men on drug charges following a Thursday morning drug raid in the village.
According to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine, on the morning of Thursday, February 27th, 2025, members of the New Hartford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Uniformed Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 63 Oakdale Ave. in the village regarding suspected drug activity at the residence. Police seized quantities of crack cocaine, drug scales and drug packaging materials during the search. As a result, police arrested three individuals on multiple charges.
The following men were arrested:
Todd Williams, age 52;
1) 1 Count of PL.220.16 - Criminal Possession of Controlled substance 3rd - B -Felony
2) 1 Count of PL.220.03 - Criminal Possession of Controlled substance 7th -A- misdemeanor
3) 2 Counts of PL 220.50 - Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd – Class A- misdemeanor
Jazmond Davis, age 42;
1) 1 Count of PL.220.16 - Criminal Possession of Controlled substance 3rd - B -Felony
2) 1 Count of PL.220.03 - Criminal Possession of Controlled substance 7th -A- misdemeanor
3) 2 Counts of PL 220.50 - Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd –Class A- misdemeanor
Desmond Washington, age 48;
1) 1 Count of PL.220.16 - Criminal Possession of Controlled substance 3rd -B -Felony
2) 2 Counts of PL 220.55 - Criminal Possession of paraphernalia in the 1st degree – D Felony
3) 1 Count of PL.220.03 - Criminal Possession of Controlled substance 7th - A- misdemeanor
4) 2 Counts of PL 220.50 - Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd – sub 2 Class A- misdemeanor
According to Fontaine, all three men were processed at the New Hartford Police Department on the above charges and then transported to the Oneida County Jail to be held for arraignment in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
Chief Fontaine said, "the New Hartford Police Department would like to thank The Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit for their assistance in this investigation which led to the shutdown of a residence being used to deal drugs within our neighborhood."
