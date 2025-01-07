New Hartford Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman with a Baseball Bat

A 71-year-old man from New Hartford is facing multiple felony charges after a domestic dispute escalated into a violent confrontation and an alleged theft.

The incident, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 6th on Middle Settlement Road, has resulted in charges ranging from burglary to weapons possession.

New Hartford Police Department officials report, officers responded to a call reporting a domestic dispute and arrived to find a female victim with injuries to her upper body. The investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 71-year-old Alvester Spratley, had entered the victim's residence during a heated argument over relationship issues. At some point during the altercation, police say Spratley struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Wynn Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Spratley is also accused of stealing the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to police. Authorities launched a search for Spratley, and by 6:00 a.m. on January 7th, police located him and took him into custody without further incident. He was charged with the following offenses:

Burglary in the First Degree – Class B Felony

– Class B Felony Assault in the Second Degree – Class D Felony

– Class D Felony Menacing in the Second Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

– Class A Misdemeanor Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree – Class E Felony

– Class E Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree – Class D Felony

Spratley was arraigned in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court on January 7th, where bail was set at $15,000 cash or $45,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding the incident. Meanwhile, Spratley remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

