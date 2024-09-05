From the Military to Menus, Local Veteran Opens French Inspired Restaurant in Utica

There is a brand new restaurant in town and it is one you just have to try. It's French inspired cuisine and it's in Downtown Utica. The owner and executive chef is Christopher Grande and he's had a long journey that has led him to where he is today.

The restaurant is called La Bistrot, which is the french was to spell it! Grande got the inspiration to open a french restaurant after years of working in various kitchens across the country. He's worked everywhere from New York City to Phoenix, but he decided to settle in Downtown Utica because that's where his family is.

The French cuisine is something he is very passionate about and has worked for years to master. He wants people to get the full experience with a truly authentic experience. Not only are there incredible entree options, but during his time in Phoenix, Grande spent time honing his craft of creating delectable french deserts, many of which he's brought the recipes back for here in Utica.

Grande was inspired to get into the culinary arts after his time serving his country in the U.S. Army. Like many his age, the terror attacks on 9/11 inspired him to want to give back and serve the nation. After serving his time, Grande used the benefits of the GI bill to go back to culinary school and that is where his first foray into formal training began.

Having learned the business side of things and taking what he's learned over the years, Grande is investing in and taking a chance on himself. He hopes you will join him for an intimate dining experience at La Bistrot at 106 Genesee Street near Utica Coffee. From the looks of the menu and the pictures of the food above, you won't be disappointed. It's amazing to see a CNY native who has traveled all over the world come back to do something he loves and invest in our city.

Visit their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/LaBistrotUtica.

