New Details Released in Verona Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident

Sheriff Rob Maciol has released new details in the hit-and-run accident on Monday night in the Town of Verona. According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, there's a good chance that the victim, 61-year-old Timothy D. Sullivan of Oneida, might have survived had the driver of the vehicle that hit him stopped and called 911. Maciol said it seems like the body had been left along the side Route 365 for about 12 hours, until it was reported on Tuesday morning.

Maciol said despite the severity of the injuries, he believes that "with the life saving techniques we now have ate our disposal," it's very possible Sullivan could have survived the accident had the driver pulled over and called authorities.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the pedestrian is believed to have been struck was struck by a motor vehicle between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Sullivan appears to have been walking towards Oneida on Route 365, with traffic, just east of Nicky Doodles when he was struck. The vehicle that is involved in the accident left the scene and has not been located at this time.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anybody with dash camera video that traveled through that area between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m., and believes they may have seen something pertinent to the accident during that time, or has noticed a vehicle with recent damage consistent with this accident, to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit at (315) 765-2767. People can also report tips and information to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

