Clinton Residents Outraged at the Thought of a Stewart’s Being Built Near School

Whenever Stewart's Shops announces their intention to build a new location in Central New York it seems to create a gigantic controversy. That is the case with the latest potentially targeted site in Clinton, New York.

We saw the outrage in East Utica when Stewart's wanted to build on Culver Avenue and on Genesee Street in South Utica. A lot of the same complaints popped up like concerns of traffic increases, that space it too small for a Stewart's, and "why do we need another gas station?" Well, the locations ultimately get built and many people flock to the location to take advantage of the convenience store change.

The latest complaint appears to be over the interest Stewart's has in building a store across from the Clinton Central School District on Chenango Avenue. The public is being made aware of the intention to build there by a bright orange flyer nearby expressing displeasure. You can read that flyer below.

Megan Stone/WIBX Megan Stone/WIBX loading...

The proposed site would be at the former pizza place that was housed there near the old Great American plaza. Many people are concerned, as the flyer above indicates, about traffic, "junk food available to students," and a gas station by the school.

A representative from the Stewart's Corporation tells WIBX,

We have not purchased [the property] yet. The first meeting is October 15th, but we anticipate our competitors will keep a close eye on the process.

It's no secret that multiple gas station companies are always battling when it comes to different locations and placement of their stores and gas stations. That will indeed be the case here. While the outrage has already begun, nothing is yet set in stone. We will see what happens and keep you updated on all the latest.

New York's Top 11 Employers of 2024 Forbes released its annual list of the best large employers in America. Eleven companies made the top 200, while 5 of them managed to score in the top 100. Gallery Credit: Megan