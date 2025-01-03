As Central New York battles through hazardous weather, National Grid is reminding residents not to ignore this important safety alert.

Areas across the Mohawk Valley are bracing for heavy snow, dangerous winds, and bone-chilling temperatures this weekend.

Areas could see as much as 3 feet of snow, gusts up to 45 miles per hour, and overnight temperatures as low as 5.

National Grid is making sure the lights stay on during this extended winter weather event. Restoring power during blizzard-like conditions can be treacherous, but there are things the general public can do to help with safety.

Freezing Temperature Hit Germany Johannes Simon/Getty Images loading...

Jared Paventi, Strategic Communications Manager for National Grid, shared what customers can do when they lose power.

Once the power goes out, "Customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration," said Paventi. Those unable to get online can also text "OUT" to 64743

He stressed that those who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, like respirators, should call in their outage to National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. He added that in cases of medical emergencies to contact 911.

Customers can text "REG" to 64743 to sign up for outage alerts and restoration updates.

Customers can also visit the outage map that shows active issues across the state and restoration estimates.

Rivian Electric Car Charging Station Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Paventi also shared tips on generator safety.

He said generators should never be operated indoors because they can emit carbon monoxide, which is deadly.

"Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel," he continued. "Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors."

That is why it's important to check on elderly family members and neighbors who might struggle during a power outage, he said. This helps prevent tragedy.

Oneida County is under a travel advisory, with County Executive Anthony Picente urging against unnecessary travel.

However, if one has to drive during the hazardous weather, Paventi urges motorists to "use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power."

Dallas Area Recovers From Rare Snow Storm That Closed Schools And Businesses Tom Pennington/Getty Images loading...

The heavy snow and whipping winds into the weekend could bring down trees and power lines, the National Weather Service warned.

Paventi warned the community to never approach a downed power line and "always assume they are carrying live electricity."

"Never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a downed line, as electricity can pass through to you," he continued. The same goes for approaching fallen trees near power lines, as they could have wires caught in them.

Paventi added, "Remember that water can conduct electricity. If you see a line down in a puddle or flooded area, avoid contact with the water to prevent risk of shock."

For those with specific questions, you can click here for additional details on National Gridl's storm preparation and restoration process.

