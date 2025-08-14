This week, several radio listeners to Townsquare Media have been calling in to complain about increases in their National Grid utility bill. Hold on, because the state Public Service Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to approve an increase in our electric and gas rates.

National Grid estimates the average household bill will increase by about $50 a month, or $600 over the period of one year. That's because the commission approved the company's request to improve and update aging electric and gas networks in order to keep the system safe and reliable. The project will cost National Grid nearly $7 billion for both gas and electric and the company expects to add another 480 employees statewide to get the job done.

NYS Senator Joseph Griffo warns that New York has a serious affordability problem “Instead of taking needed action to really address this issue and help struggling New Yorkers and their families, we have seen the use of buzz words and, because of one-party control of state government, the implementation of policies that will only make this problem worse," say Griffo. "Residents are overburdened because of rising energy and other costs. They are fleeing the state at an alarming rate because they cannot afford to live here."

Studies show hundreds of thousands of New York residents have moved out of the state over the last decade. Comparing energy costs in New York to one of the states New Yorkers migrate to, especially during retirement age, Florida - the Empire State energy costs are significantly higher. New Yorkers pay on average about $6,000 annually while Floridians pay only about $2,500 annually.

"As I have reiterated many times to the governor, legislative majorities, Public Service Commission, Thruway Authority and other state agencies, any rate, fee or toll increase is unacceptable and should not be implemented while so many New Yorkers are finding it difficult to make ends meet,” Griffo said.

The new National Grid rates are expected to hit household bills in New York in September.

