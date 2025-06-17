New Store with Highly Unique Concept Opening at Destiny USA Next Month

Love bargain shopping? Then you're going to love what's coming to Destiny USA.

Soon, the empty store where J.C. Penney once operated will be brimming with life once again.

This is a win for Destiny USA, which is looking to turn its luck around after losing a handful of tenants over the past few months.

Not only that, the Syracuse mall recently defaulted on its $300 million mortgage, sparking concerns the mega shopping center's days were numbered.

But that outcome is less certain now that a new tenant that's all about saving customers money will open its doors on July 1.

Growing Discount Chain Opening a Third Location in Syracuse

After weeks of teasing, Destiny USA is ready to reveal a new face coming to town.

Mystery Bins, which owns two other stores along the East Coast, will officially open to the public on July 1.

It has a unique concept. Mystery Bins sells things like discounted Amazon merchandise, overstocks, and returns -  but the catch is buyers don't know everything they're getting.

Mystery Bins sells furniture, appliances, clothes, shoes, electronics, jewelry, beauty products, tools, toys, and luxury items at a fraction of their original cost.

Inventory changes all the time and once something is sold out, it's likely gone for good.

The idea is to check back often and see what deals you find - like iPads or Maserati watches. You can see some lucky shopper hauls on their TikTok account.

Destiny USA will mark its third location once it opens July 1. Mystery Bins has two other stores in West Nyack, NY, and Holyoke, MA.

