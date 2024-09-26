MV Wanted Person of The Week Is Facing At Least 12 Charges
The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a 54-year-old male, who is wanted on a whopping 12 charges from Oneida City Police.
Charges range from drug charges to driving an unlicensed vehicle, acoording to Mike Burgess of the Oneida PD.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Leslie S. Brewer
DOB: 09/27/1969 (54yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, male, 5’10”, 200 lbs, brown/gray hair, brown eyes
Location: LKA in area of Smyrna, NY
Charges: Madison County Superior Court Bench Warrant issued on 8/22/2024 following indictment, stemming from incident on 4/28/2024. Pending charges include:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd,
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th,
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th,
- Criminal Possession Stolen Property 5th,
- Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs,
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a vehicle 1st,
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a vehicle 2nd,
- Operate without Interlock Device,
- Operate vehicle without insurance,
- Operate unregistered vehicle,
- Unlicensed operation,
- No license plates.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Brewer, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
