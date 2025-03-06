Steve Gorczynski is the picture of health. The 56-year-old is physically fit, has good cholesterol levels, and no family history of heart problems.

But, one Wednesday morning in the summer of 2023, he collapsed unexpectedly. Gorczynski, the Central New York Regional President of M&T Bank, suffered a type of heart attack that is often fatal.

"I had a full 100% blockage in what's known as the LAD artery, [which is] the primary artery that supports your downstream arteries," he told WIBX. The left anterior descending (LAD) artery provides 50% of the blood supply to one's heart.

A heart attack involving this artery, he explained, is called the "widow maker" because only 12% of people survive them.

Gorczynski said his wife heard him fall to the ground and called 911 when she was unable to wake him.

Neither he nor his wife would have ever suspected he was in cardiac arrest, but that didn't mean his body had been giving him subtle signs something was wrong before the traumatic event.

"I had feelings of acid reflux [...] over the course of two or three weeks," he recalled. "Just a little unusual feeling. Sensations after drinking coffee in the morning that didn't go away. Then it started spreading around to my my back, and my shoulder blades."

Gorczynski went to his primary care doctor, but his medical history and lack of family history of heart issues raised no red flags. Still, he was referred to a cardiac team in Syracuse for "a full battery of tests" to rule it out.

"Blood work, EKG, even did a stress test on the treadmill and, interestingly enough, everything came back clean," he said. Once the doctors felt they could comfortably rule out a heart issue, they began to suspect a gastro-related issue.

"Almost three weeks to the day of getting the green light, I got up out of bed like any other day, took two steps, and just immediately collapsed," said Gorczynski. "I don't even remember falling."

He credits his wife for dialing 911 and the operator for teaching her how to perform CPR for saving his life.

"The last time we had done CPR lessons was probably 30 years ago when our son was an infant," he added. His wife performed chest compressions for at least 5 minutes until police arrived and took over from there, he said.

"I ended up being shocked twice with an AED defibrillator, which is typical treatment in cardiac arrest, and off to the hospital I went," Gorczynski said.

At Krause Hospital, the very same doctor that cleared him of heart issues treated him. This time, when looking at his arteries, all were clear except that hard-to-see area that showed a total blockage.

The doctor took Gorczynski into surgery, where a stent was inserted to get the blood flowing to his heart. "It took me a good twelve to 24 hours to stabilize me," he recalled. "There were a lot of complications. [...] It was touch and go probably for three or four days [so] I was put into a medically induced coma."

Thankfully, he turned a corner by the fourth day after his cardiac arrest and focused on healing. "I had no scar tissue on on my heart muscle and I had no cognitive issues, which is an issue if you survive," he explained.

By the eighth day, he was able to go home and begin occupational and physical therapy. Gorczynski revealed he needed to reteach himself how to type, saying it took him 3 days to get his fingers to hit the right keys.

"I was hellbent on recovering," he cracked, but added the fact he had been in good shape before the heart attack helped him tremendously.

He noted, "I'm doing everything that I used to do before the heart attack and am just very grateful."

As for his message to those who may think a heart attack won't happen to them, he says think again.

Anyone Can Suffer a Heart Attack, No Matter How Healthy They May Seem

Because heart attacks don't discriminate, Gorczynski urges everyone to be up to date on knowing CPR. He says if his wife didn't immediately start chest compressions when he collapsed, he'd be in much terrible shape... or worse.

He also encourages everyone to pay attention to their bodies, especially if they are showing signs that are unusual - like a lingering heartburn or acid reflux that seemingly comes out of nowhere.

One final thing he urges to all - don't hide from your primary doctor. "We need to get blood work done," said Gorczynski. "You give yourself a fighting chance by doing the basics

That is why Gorczynski became a Red Cap Ambassador for the American Heart Association. He hopes that by sharing his story, he can inspire others to learn CPR and how to perform it correctly should they find themselves in a life or death situation.

You can help people in the Mohawk Valley learn CPR and promote heart health here in the Mohawk Valley by becoming a donor to the American Heart Association.

The AHA of the Mohawk Valley hopes to raise $25,000 this Friday before its annual event, America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk. Donors can call 315-624-9429 or 866-730-9429 to pledge their support before the main event, or support a local run or walk team directly on the event's website.

