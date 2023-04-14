Mother, Son Caught Red Handed Breaking Into Storage Unit: NYSP

New York State Police have charged a mother and son with burglary after the pair were caught breaking into a storage unit in the town of Alexandria.

Troopers say Austin Keenan, 24, and his 64-year-old mother, Dale Damon, 'forcefully' entered secured storage at the A-Bay Storage Facility on Route 12 at around 3:45 a.m. early on Wednesday morning April 12. However, police say the theft was interrupted by the property owner and the pair took off on foot. They were captured by NYSP patrols and taken into custody on charges of third-degree Burglary, a class-D felony, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing burglar's tools.

Both were arraigned in Jefferson County CAP Court (City of Watertown Court) and released on their own recognizance, scheduled to appear in the town of Alexandria Court later this month, troopers said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

