This Is the Top Sports-Inspired Baby Name in New York State

Was there a special meaning behind your child's name?

There can be many reasons behind why a child was given a unique name. While some may be part of a family tradition, others are called after famous television characters or landmarks.

It also turns out that there are a lot of children named after sports stars.

New York's Favorite Sport-Inspired Baby Name

With legends like Simone Biles, Jayson Tatum, Patrick Mahomes and more, it's easy to see why there are a lot of kids that share their moniker.

Gambling 'N Go went to find out what sports figures are the most popular in the baby name department.

The study asked 3,115 couples to identify the sports stars they would absolutely name their child after, and why they would pick the name.

When it came to New York couples, respondents overwhelmingly said they would want to name their little one after Aaron Judge.

Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees Mike Stobe/Getty Images loading...

Said the report:

His dedication, sportsmanship, and New York ties - highlighted by his record-breaking 62-homer season in 2022 - make his name a popular choice for parents inspired by strength and excellence.

Fans of Aaron hope that by naming their kid after him, his skill and leadership will somehow rub off on the tiny tot.

74th NBA All-Star Game Ezra Shaw/Getty Images loading...

The second-most popular name was Kyrie, after NBA superstar Kyrie Irving.

Respondents said his "artistic style of play" inspired their pick, as did his confidence and brilliance on the basketball court.

Arizona Cardinals v Buffalo Bills Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images loading...

As for which sport inspired the most baby names, that would be the NFL on a national scale. Nearly half of all parents opted for footballer names like Travis Kelce and Josh Allen.

The NBA trailed with 22% of all baby name picks while baseball snagged 14% of the vote.

