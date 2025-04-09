One of the most popular roads in New York was just crowned not only the most enjoyable commute in the state, but the 2nd best in the nation.

Practically everyone has a commuting horror story to share. From bumper to bumper traffic, aggressive drivers that'll cut anyone off without warnings, to horrific sun glare - some drives are a lot worse than others.

Get our free mobile app

But which roads offer drivers an escape from the nonstop bottlenecks and bad drivers? We're not talking rural streets that hardly anyone drives, either.

AppalachianViews AppalachianViews loading...

What are the nation's best highways to travel? A new study looked into just that and two Upstate New York routes made the top 50 in all of America.

Exploring New York's Best, Most Enjoyable Commutes

Just in time for the spring and summer travel season, Quantrell Volvo asked more than 3,100 commuters to share their honest thoughts on the roads they love traveling most.

Drivers were asked to consider multiple factors when naming their favorites, such as scenery and ease of travel. Of course, traffic also played a major role in their decision.

Long Road Topical Press Agency/Getty Images loading...

In the end, I-87 between Saratoga Springs and Albany was ranked the nations 44th best commute.

This peaceful drive follows the Adirondack Northway, winding through lush forests and picturesque farmland. As commuters enter Albany, the striking state capitol building and historic architecture provide a grand entrance into the city.

Many of us have driven this stretch of road, which rarely has terrible traffic, so there may be a point to this ranking.

Read More: Central New York Drivers Said to Be the Best in State

And, thankfully, with all those rest stops finally opening up, there are plenty of places to take a quick respite and purchase a tasty snack.

Next up is not only the top commute in New York State, it's also ranked the 2nd best commute in all of America.

Willowpix from Getty Images Signature Willowpix from Getty Images Signature loading...

The honor goes to I-90, particularly the stretch between Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Said the study:

It’s a quick trip, but does it pack a punch. You’re cruising along the Niagara River, and every now and then, you catch the mist rising off Niagara Falls in the distance. Old factories mix with natural beauty, giving this drive a vibe all its own.

Meanwhile, the top commute in the nation went to Hawaii's HI-61 between Kailua and Honolulu. Meanwhile, Boulder to Denver on I-190 in Colorado rounded out the top 3.

What do you think? Does New York deserve all the driving glory?

These Stores Will Be Closed in New York For Easter Sunday 2025 While some stores will remain open these stores will be closed for the full day on April 20, 2025 for Easter around New York State. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Safest States for Driving In America When it comes to distracted driving, New York appears to be a safe place to drive. Here's how all 50 states rank, #50 being the least safe and #1 being the safest. Gallery Credit: Karolyi