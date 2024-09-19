New York drivers should slow down and keep their eyes on the road now through the end of November.

The deer mating season, known as rut, has begun and it marks the most dangerous time for motorists to be on the road.

Deer are on the move in search of a mate, and that often leads them to bounding across roads and dimly lit streets - especially around dusk and dawn.

Deer are also losing their reddish summer coats for their dark brown winter coats, which makes them even tougher to spot in the dark. With days growing shorter and more drivers are on the road before sunrise and after sunset, it makes deer an even greater threat.

State records show that every year, roughly 70,000 New Yorkers sustain injuries and suffer financial hardship after colliding with a deer.

The New York State Department of Transportation estimates the vehicle repair bill for this type of accident averages about $4,000.

Data shows deer-related crashes have gone up significantly over the past few years.

AAA Northeast has seen a marked increase in such incidents since 2021. Crash data shows October, November and December are the peak months for deer-related crashes.

The worst month of all is November, which coincides with the peak of the deer mating season. Pair that with New York State reporting a skyrocketing deer population, which surpassed 1.2 million, this situation is only going to grow worse.

Oneida and Onondaga County typically see some of the highest number of animal-related crashes in the state and habitually make the top 10. Last year, Oneida County had the 4th highest incident rate while Onondaga ranked 8th worst.

The U.S. Forest Service adds that two lane roads with posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour tend to suffer the most animal strikes.

The DOT also reminds motorists that while deer are now more likely to lose their brains and throw caution to the wind when running across roads, they still travel in groups.

Officials advise drivers that if they see one deer on the road, slow down and wait to verify if there's more before resuming normal speed.

This is especially important for motorcyclists who are chasing the final drops of the riding season.

The fatality rate for deer-related crashes jumps significantly if a motorcycle is involved.

For those concerned about the growing deer population, which does cost residents in other ways besides vehicle crashes, you might want to consider obtaining a hunting license.

Reduced predation, such as a loss of wolves and mountain lions, are allowing deer to multiply unchecked. If their population becomes too high, they will begin to have a negative effect on the ecosystem and residential population.

Deer cost roughly millions in crop damage, with roughly 25% farmers saying they lost a significant profit due to deer eating their produce.

Additionally, tick-borne illnesses spread by migrating deer sicken 7,000 residents in the state annually.

One way of helping to maintain deer population is responsible hunting. The deer hunting season starts soon, so order your license and deer tags now through the NY Department of Environmental Conservation.

There are some new changes in the deer hunting season this year after a record 210,000 deer were harvested last year. The state is pushing hunters to take antlerless deer over antlered bucks because that's what helps reduce the overall population.

In the meantime, drive with increased caution on the road because the deer are about to get really stupid very fast.

