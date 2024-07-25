A new warning has been issued to those wanting to swim at a New York beach or lake.

New York is home to some of the most popular beaches and lakeside attractions in the entire country. The Empire State was recently found to have the 14 best beach towns in America.

Here in CNY, the popular Skaneateles Lake was crowned the second-cleanest in the country.

It seems popularity has come at a price. A study of the most dangerous states to go swimming, via Florida-based law firm Anidjar & Levine, has put New York at the top of its list.

Using data from the U.S. Lifesaving Association, which tracks events like rescues and drownings, the study found lifeguards conducted 73.7 rescues per every 100,000 beach or lake-goer between 2021 and 2023.

During those years, more than 4.5 million people visited the water and, of that number, 3,355 needed to be rescued.

Oregon eked out New York for the #1 spot, averaging 81.8 rescues per 100,000 persons while Maryland trailed behind in third place, averaging 43 rescues per 100,000 persons.

On the other end of the spectrum, Connecticut was deemed the safest state for swimmers by averaging .4 rescues per 100,000 beach-goers.

New York "Dangerous" for Swimmers?

This means New York the most dangerous state for swimmers on the East Coast. The Empire State averaged more rescues than Florida (9) and California (33.8), which saw hundreds of thousands of beachgoers visiting their waters during that time frame.

It should be noted this study did not include statistics where a death was involved, of which the law firm acknowledged are higher in the aforementioned states - as well as North Carolina.

The firm stated the point of their study was to educate swimmers on potential risks and take precautionary measures on the state they plan to vacation.

"These can include checking weather conditions, obeying warning signs, and being aware of rip currents and other potential hazards," the firm stated. "And of course, never swim alone when it’s dark or when you’re intoxicated – always take someone with you."

Also, lifeguards usually hang color-coded flags to alert swimmers of certain conditions or dangers in the water.

Do you think New York should be deemed a dangerous place for swimmers? What do you think this study says about our state? Sound off by using the chat feature on the station app below.

