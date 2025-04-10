According to a world poll, the most beautiful city to visit in the spring is located right here in New York.

With daffodils, tulips, snowdrops and more finally starting to blossom, it's only a matter of time until we are showered by the full colors of spring.

Those living in the Tri-State and New England area don't usually take spring for granted. After enduring brutal winter-temperatures and nonstop snow, many welcome the warmer temperatures with open arms.

Spring Comes To Brooklyn Botanical Gardens Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Every spring, my parents would shove my sister and me into a car and go for weekend drives so we could see the blossoming trees and blooming flowers.

These road trips took us all over the East Coast and New York. My fondest memory are the family's annual visit to the Bronx zoo, because that's when I knew spring had finally sprung.

New York Ranks #1 for "Most Beautiful" City to Visit in the Spring

A new survey from British travel blog Travelbag looked into the cities that enjoy the highest volume of tourists during the warmer months.

With tourists armed with smartphones and cameras to document their trips, social media becomes flooded with photos of cherry blossoms, botanical gardens, and more.

New Yorkers Enjoy Advent Of Spring In Central Park Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

The travel website compared cities worldwide, from Vancouver to Sydney, to see where tourists are flooding Instagram the most with their spring photos.

New York City dominated the roundup, with a shocking 41,900 Instagram posts tagging #SpringInNewYork over the past year. This is almost double the city that finished in second place, which was Seattle with 26,100 Instagram mentions.

This means the Big Apple has secured bragging rights of being this year's springtime paradise for holiday lovers. Among the top places to visit are the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and Central Park to see the cherry blossoms.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Celebrates Cherry Blossom Festival Chris Hondros/Getty Images) loading...

TravelBag also named New York as the "most picturesque city in the spring" for 2025.

As for why NYC snagged the blue ribbon in this world roundup, the blog noted the warmer weather plays a factor in letting people enjoy the sights of spring without feeling any winter chill.

Secondly, New York is a shopping hotspot and offers a bustling entertainment scene thanks to Broadway and taping of late-night shows. This means travelers looking for more than a daytrip have extra incentives to stay overnight and enjoy the spoils of spring.

Read More: The Effect This Winter Will Have on Central New York Gardens

While this means tourists may be missing out on the beauty of Upstate New York, we really can't compete when the Southern Tier is about 10 to 20 degrees warmer than us this time of year.

