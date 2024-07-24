The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 24.

Residents should be aware there could be hail, torrential downpours, and damaging winds whipping up this afternoon and evening.

Areas that should be currently on alert include Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Madison, and Cortland County.

Watch out for Severe Thunderstorms

Heavy rain is also expected in the forecast, which could create challenging driving conditions and localized flooding. The Utica area could receive up to an inch of rain on Wednesday, but the incoming storms could produce higher amounts.

Residents are advised to drive with increased caution should they be on the road during a downpour

There is also a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the entire day on Thursday, which should taper off by 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Although it is unlikely the thunderstorms expected tonight through tomorrow will rival the strength of last week's intense weather outbreak, residents should be aware of potentially dangerous conditions.

Threat of Death or Injury from Lightning

Lightning kills up to 30 people each year and injures hundreds more, making it one of the most underrated weather hazards in the United States. The reason for this is because weather events like hail, tornadoes, and gusty winds tend to get the most attention.

Last year, three people were struck by lightning in Madison County. Sadly, one of the men died from his injuries.

Because these anticipated storms could blow in quickly, residents are reminded to go indoors when they hear thunder, as it means lightning is close behind.

You can always get the latest, up-to-date weather forecast by clicking the link below.

After these storms pass, Central New York will be on the hook for yet another heat wave that's set to hit the region early next week. The system will bring high heat and humidity, which could also potentially trigger more storms.

