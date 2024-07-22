A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Central New York, which shows Mother Nature isn't yet finished with us.

For the first time in what seems like forever, we finally enjoyed several rain and storm-free days in a row. It was a much-needed break from the severe weather we've received, especially as cities like Rome and Canastota recover from last week's tornado outbreak.

Unfortunately, the peaceful weather won't hang around much longer as the National Weather Service is predicting another round of thunderstorms starting tonight. The NWS anticipates the stormy weather will stick around through the rest of the week.

Starting tonight, July 22, thunderstorms will roll into the area Monday night, with a thunderstorm possible after 10 p.m. There also could be heavy rain in the mix, with the NWS estimating the Utica area could see about a quarter of an inch, with "higher amounts possible in thunderstorms."

Thunderstorms could potentially impact the area on Tuesday, but the forecast is calling for partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. There is a "slight chance" of stormy weather that evening into the overnight.

The NWS warned:

Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday could produce locally heavy rainfall and/or gusty winds. A frontal passage on Thursday appears to be the best chance to see organized, stronger thunderstorms at this time.

The NWS says thunderstorms and rain showers will linger in Central New York until around 2 a.m. Thursday night. It is possible we'll be able to enjoy another break of the stormy weather starting on Friday, July 26, and through the remainder of the weekend.

Hopefully, the thunderstorms predicted for this week will only produce flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder - nothing more. The ;ast thing the area needs is another round of ferocious storms.

Read More: Central NY Responders Go Above and Beyond for Tornado Victims

As for the rain, the good news is that gardeners will likely enjoy another week of not having to water their plants.

We will keep a close eye on the weather and provide alerts and updates should conditions change for the worse.

Do you recall ever seeing weather this bad in CNY? Let us know by sending us a message via the station app.

