Did you know the United States has outlawed nearly a dozen baby names?

While every state in America has its own set of baby name guidelines, there are several names that cannot be used anywhere in the United States.

Here in New York, first and middle names cannot exceed 30 characters in length each. Additionally, last names cannot use more than 40 characters.

The state also forbids names using numbers and symbols.

While some disgruntled parents may complain these name bans violate their First Amendment rights, they don't have the sympathy of the American court system.

While America seems mostly okay with unique and crazy baby names, courts have ruled using symbols or numbers in their spelling could harm a child down the road - like when applying for jobs.

So, if you thought America's list was a bit extreme, just wait. Countries around the world have their own list of prohibited names and some are downright bizarre.

Like in France, you cannot name your child Nutella because it apparently violates some sort of trademark.

Imagine the face on these judges as they passed down their ruling over a name they may or may not have found amusing.

Thankfully, it seems most new parents don't entertain naming their child that could spark controversy.

Instead, it seems like names that belonged to the silent generation are roaring back into popularity.

Olivia was the the #1 name for baby girls in New York while Emma came in second place. Sophia rounded out the top 3.

Meanwhile, the top baby boy names were, respectively: Liam, Noah, and Lucas.