Weather ALERT: Extreme Storms Expected to Roar through Central New York Again

There's a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the nonstop severe storms... unfortunately the light is one last round of heavy lightning.

Tired of hearing about "scattered storms" and "heavy rain" in the forecast? You certainly aren't alone - especially after that tornado outbreak last month that devastated parts of Rome, Canastota, and beyond.

The good news is, calmer and more fall-like weather is on the horizon. The bad news? We have to go through one last round of "hazardous weather" first.

The National Weather Service warned Central New York is on the direct path of yet another round of "scattered severe storms." At this point, what else is new?

For starters, this new weather alert impacts Oneida, Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Otsego, Madison, and Cortland County. Herkimer and Lewis County are not included in the "hazardous weather outlook"... at least for now.

The NWS is calling for strong storms to develop after noontime today, August 5, which will be capable of producing heavy rain, "damaging winds and large hail." These storms are anticipated to last through the overnight.

It is unknown if these storms will produce tornadoes, but it is possible due to the "wind shear" that's expected to accompany them. Wind shears are a sudden change in wind speed or direction over a short distance. They can happen at any altitude, from the ground to high in the sky.

When inside a storm, wind speeds and directions can change rapidly, which may cause turbulence and affect aircraft.

Rainfall amounts in the Utica area are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, but areas directly impacted by these storms will see higher amounts. This could lead to potential localized flooding, so residents are advised to plan ahead.

The good news is, once this last burst of bad weather is over, a cold front will move into the region and knock the mercury down by about 10 degrees. Starting Tuesday, August 6, the sun will be back in the forecast.

While the NWS says there is a slight potential of more storms on Friday, it's still too far out to say for certain if they will actually be of concern. These storms could be produced by the remnants of Hurricane Debby, which just made landfall in Florida.

Should her path veer toward our neck of the woods, we will likely see some stormy weather around the weekend.

Whether or not Debby's remains will hit us like the remnants of Hurricane Beryl have yet to be seen.

CNY Resident Trying to Avoid Storm Captures Stunning Shot

Hurricane Beryl's remnants severely flooded Lowville after dumping 10 inches of rain on the town and produced at least 4 twisters in the Central New York towns of Darien, Aurora, Arkwright, and Eden. On the bright side, a golden retriever named Zoe that went missing during the tornado outbreak in Eden was found safe and unharmed.

