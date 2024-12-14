Missing Cobleskill Student from Utica Has Been Found and is Safe

The family of John Koscinski from Utica has confirmed that the 18-year-old college student has been found and he is safe. Koscinski had been missing from SUNY Cobleskill since he didn't check in with family and friends on Wednesday afternoon.

"John has been found," said Kimberly Hodom-Koscinski on Saturday. "We are so relieved."

According to the NYS Division of Criminal Justice, Koscinski had been missing since Wednesday.

"John Koscinski is an 18-year-old missing college student who is believed to be endangered. He is a student at SUNY Cobleskill and was last seen on the SUNY Cobleskill campus in the town of Cobleskill, Schoharie County, at 1:13 PM on Wednesday, December 11. John was driving a 2012 grey Subaru Legacy with New York registration LBA-2792. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the Metallica logo on it, a black coat, and blue jeans."

Facebook posts started circulating early Saturday afternoon that he had been found and was safe. The family confirmed the good news just after 1 pm.

No additional details are available at this time.