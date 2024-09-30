Would You Believe Another Popular Central New York Restaurant is For Sale?

If there was ever a time an entrepreneur wanted to start their own restaurant business or purchase one, the time is now! There are several legendary and successful businesses here in Central New York that are listed for sale and the latest is located in one of the busiest parts of New Hartford.

Since 1983 Michael T's Restaurant has been serving delicious authentic Italian cuisine to diners in the Mohawk Valley. Now, like many others, the owners have decided to pass their traditions on to a new generation. Michael T's has prided itself on a family oriented business model serving Central New York staples like greens, riggies and more. According to Michael T's website,

Our restaurant is an AAA Double Diamond-rated establishment, and we've won many awards for our specialty dishes (specifically our tasty chicken riggies). We invite you to join us and find out what all the rave reviews are about. Bring your friends and family to Michael T's Restaurant for delicious Italian food and more in New Hartford tonight.

In fact, the advertisement of the restaurant listing on the commercial real estate website LoopNet indicates that this restaurant is quite profitable as well. While it does not directly mention Michael T's, the address of the listing is 8390 Seneca Turnpike and that is in fact Michael T's.

The price tag for this successful and notable New Hartford dining establishment is $1,100,000. The building is nearly 5,000 square feet and is located in a high traffic with plenty of parking. The parcel of land the restaurant sits on is a little over half an acre and has 55 spots. If you are interested in this great opportunity you can reach out to your preferred real estate agent and schedule a showing. Thank you to the owners of Michael T's for great food and traditions for decades.

There are several other CNY restaurants for sale including The Celtic Harp on Varick Street, Orchard Hall in Sauquoit and Griffin's Pub in Downtown Utica.

