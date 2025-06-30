The Boilermaker Road Race kicks off Sunday, July 13.

The 15k Boilermaker race is completely sold out while there are still some bibs available for the 5k run.

While all eyes will be on the finish line to see who is first to cross it, there will be another very special race that could be life changing.

That is the annual Sitrin Wheelchair Challenge program, where an athlete is tasked to race in the 15k Boilermaker using their everyday wheelchair.

If they complete the course in under 2 hours and 15 minutes, they will win a custom racing wheelchair. These specialty chairs can cost upward of $5,000.

Last year's Wheelchair Challenger, Face Wallace, roared across the finish line in near-record time and is set to return this year in his new custom chair.

While he will be cutting through the course, he will be joined by the 2025 Wheelchair Challenger who is hoping to inspire others to persevere even when things look bleak.

Meet Juan Pablo Lenero Ochoa, the 2025 Wheelchair Challenger

Ochoa is a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, and was an active athlete until a car accident in 2014 took away his ability to walk.

Despite his spinal chord injury, Ochoa adapted to continue his love of running. He credits his competitive nature for inspiring him to find a new way to continue doing what he loves.

Since 2014, Ochoa has raced in 13 half marathons and 3 full marathons using his normal wheelchair - not a racing one.

“These races are not just physical achievements,” Ochoa says; “they represent milestones in my journey of resilience and continued pursuit of excellence.”

Marc DePerno, STARS adaptive sports program director for Sitrin, noted how difficult it is to race in a standard chair and that a racing chair would be life-changing for Ochoa.

"These chairs are designed for speed and stability," he said. The chairs are ergonomically designed in a way that athletes can race safely and efficiently at speeds that a traditional wheelchair cannot reach.

If Ochoa wins the challenge, his racing chair will be specifically tailored to him. He said winning one would be "life changing."

“Competing on behalf of my country would be a profound honor,” explained Ochoa. “And a way to showcase what is possible through perseverance, opportunity and the right support.”

Since 1997, Sitrin has helped award 35 racing wheelchairs to past challengers. Like Ochoa, they are hoping to award their 36th chair this year.

The 2025 Boilermaker Road Race is set for July 13. The Sitrin Wheelchair Challenge program is one of the largest and most competitive fields in the country.

