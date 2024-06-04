A local car dealership has stepped up big and made a huge donation to allow the Oneida County Sheriff's Office to add to their K9 Officer fleet. The donation allowed for the acquisition of a rookie 15-month-old German Shepherd.

The introduction of the new K9 officer was made at the Mastrovito Hyundai dealership located at 5194 Commercial Drive in Yorkville. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol and members of his department were welcomed by Frank Mastrovito and his staff to make the public introduction to "Mastro" the K9 officer. Mastrovito says there were a combination of factors when it came to making the decision to make this contribution. One of those reasons is the service of his grandfather, Frank Barresi, who spent years as a member of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Mastrovito also says,

It's extremely important for our local businesses to get involved to support our local law enforcement so they can have all the tools, training and technology necessary to keep us safe every day. K9 'Mastro' is going to be a great addition to the team. I'm not sure of what his specific responsibilities will be whether it's bombs or drugs, but I'm sure whatever it is he's tasked with doing on a daily basis he'll do a great job.

Sheriff Rob Maciol is extremely grateful for Mastrovito Hyundai's contribution. A certificate of appreciation was issued to Mastrovito in thanks for his generosity. Maciol says,

I'm just grateful for people in the community that support law enforcement and Frank is one of those that's always been there to support first responders and to support law enforcement. And we're grateful to him for that.

Maciol also says this addition will add to the force of 6, but one will be retiring. This week two more will be introduced. So, when it's all said and done the K9 force will be 8. That force is essential for the safety of all the events that happen in Central New York whether it's the Boilermaker or the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's Championship that happened this year at the Adirondack Bank Center.

K9 'Mastro,' whose name was chosen by Frank Mastrovito and his family, will be under the direction and use of K9 handler Deputy Dorr. Thank you to Mastrovito Hyundai for your contribution to making our community a safer place.

