An iconic venue that's proudly served as the place to catch live performances and witness the meteoric rise of local talent is going dark at the end of January.

The near year continues to ring in a constant string of closures, from small businesses to mega retailers alike.

One of the saddest closures so far was of Smoking Guns Saloon in New Hartford, which was one of the area's few live country music venues and the only place with a mechanical bull.

But now another shocking closure has stunned music lovers far and wide.

Upstate's vibrant music scene will soon shrink with the loss of the iconic Mohawk Place, the go-to place for rock and indie lovers for over 3 decades.

Since opening its doors in 1990, famous artists like Fall Out Boy, the Black Keys, the White Stripes, OK Go, My Morning Jacket, Tegan and Sara, John Cale, Fleet Foxes, and so many others graced its hallowed stage.

It also was a stalwart for local talent and became a destination for area artists to showcase their original music.

Beyond its legendary reputation as being a pillar of the WNY music scene, the venue itself is located inside of one of the oldest buildings in the City of Buffalo, which dates back to 1896.

Mohawk Place was also celebrated as being a high octane venue that welcomed mosh pits, slam dancing, and crowd surfing.

No official reason was provided for the closure, leaving fans in the lurch and clamoring for answers.

Barring any last-minute buyers, Mohawk Place announced it will close for good by month's end. The venue plans to go out with a bang, offering fans a two-night farewell bash starting Thursday, January 30.

Among local favorites taking the stage for a final time are Handsome Jack, Evil Things, Nine Layers Deep, The Irving Klaws, and many more.

The owners appear to be already winding down by pulling the plug on the venue's website, which now leads to a blank page. All updates are available on their Facebook.

This isn't the first time Mohawk Place faced closure. Back in 2013, the venue cited "ongoing legal battles" for going dark.

A report from WIVB says the venue was at the center of another lawsuit, this time from a fan who reportedly sustained serious injured when an artist attempted to crowd surf.

The 24-year-old woman claims her neck was broken and became partially paralyzed after the lead singer of Trophy Eyes, an Australian rock band, jumped off the stage.

At this time, it is unknown if that is the real cause of the venue's demise. The WIVB report also mentioned "debt issues."

Fans of the music hall are petitioning for the building to be preserved and added to the National Register because of its contributions to the local arts.

There is also hope a buyer will step in last minute and halt the closure.

As of print time, no one has stepped forward, meaning Mohawk Place is slated to become part of the history books very soon.

Those itching to experience one final rock show and unleash the beast have until Friday, January 31 to do so.

