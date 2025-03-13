New York has a tasty month-long holiday to add to its calendar thanks to the efforts of a local assemblyman.

While Vermont and Maine tend to hog the maple syrup spotlight on a national scale, those who truly love this sugary treat know New York produces the best.

Traditional Means Still Used For Making Maple Syrup Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

That is why Assemblyman Brian Miller of New Hartford is turning March into a month-long celebration of one of the state's finest staples. This week, he passed a resolution that designates the third month of the year Pure New York State Maple Month.

While March is unofficially Maple Month in New York, with two "Maple Weekends" set later this month to celebrate the state's syrup production, it seems Miller wants to shine more attention on this state-made staple.

While the Empire State may be overshadowed by our immediate neighbor to the east, it seems their days as the #1 maple sugar producer are dwindling. Miller says New York is the second-largest maple syrup producer in the country, experiencing an annual growth rate of 7 percent.

Currently, the state's booming maple market generates $141 million in impact each year. In all, the state has over 2,000 active maple producers and the hope is to see even more enter and strengthen the market.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Miller also says our maple syrup industry does more than generate revenue, it also helps preserve rural landscapes while supporting local communities and agriculture.

He said in a press release:

This time of year marks the awakening of our maple trees. It's a season when many maple producers graciously open their doors to offer tours and educational events, providing a firsthand glimpse into the artistry and craftsmanship behind each drop of syrup. I wholeheartedly encourage all New Yorkers to take the opportunity to visit one of their local maple producers during this season and enjoy some maple syrup with pancakes and waffles with your family.

While many may prefer consuming maple syrup the average way, I admit I am a bit of a heathen and spoon it into a cup of cold milk. This delicious treat is simply called "maple milk" and it tastes like a million bucks.

Pure Nova Scotia Maple Syrup Photo Credit - creighton359/Thinkstock loading...

Of course, it can also be made wam... as long as you steam the milk with a frother and throw in a shot of espresso.

What is your favorite way to enjoy maple syrup? Give us a shout using the station app below, so we can properly toast to our new, month-long holiday here in New York.

We'd also appreciate any "tips" on where to find some hidden gems in the maple syrup market. Let's support our local producers!

Get our free mobile app

When Is Central New York's Favorite Ice Cream Shops Opening for Spring 2025? Craving soft serve or a hot fudge sundae? You're not alone! After an extremely tough winter, nothing says spring is officially here when these ice cream stores open up shop for the year. Gallery Credit: Megan

The 6 "Most Boring" Colleges in New York State According to Rate My Professor, these colleges have some of the most boring classes in all of America.