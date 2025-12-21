Man Charged With DWI After Allegedly Driving on 3 Wheels

Just when you think you've seen it all...another interesting story comes across the new desk.

Here's an example: New Hartford Police say they received a call on Friday at about 8:30 p.m. claiming that a man was operating a pick-up truck while missing one wheel. Police in the area of Commercial Drive in the village say they observed the truck being driven with the front driver's side tire completely off the vehicle. Police say they were able to get the vehicle to stop after a brief pursuit.

Police say while investigating the incident and interviewing the operator of the truck, police officers detected signs of impairment with the driver of the 3-wheeled vehicle. This observation resulted in what police call a standardized field sobriety test, administered to the operator of the pick-up truck by New Hartford PD.

Police identified the driver of the pick-up truck as 21-year-old Hunter Larsen of Ava, NY. Following the investigation, police say Larsen was arrested on several charges, including the following:

1) NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law (VTL) 375(35) Operating a Motor Vehicle with Inadequate Tires.

2) NYS VTL 375(31) - Operating a Motor Vehicle With Inadequate Brakes.

3) NYS VTL 509(1)- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

4) NYS VTL 511(1a) - Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

5) NYS VTL 1162 - Unsafe Movement of a Motor Vehicle.

6) NYS VTL 1102 - Failure to obey/comply with a Lawful Order to stop.

7) NYS VTL 1192 - Driving While Intoxicated a Misdemeanor.

8- NYS VTL 1192(2) - Driving While Intoxicated, .08% B.A.C. or Higher, a Misdemeanor.

9) NYS VTL 1192(2aa) - Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, .18% B.A.C. or Higher, a Felony.

According to Police, Larsen was transported from the scene on Commercial Drive to the New Hartford Police Department where he was processed on the charges above.

Police say, after being processed Larsen was released to a third party to take him home and he scheduled to answer these initial charges in the Town of New Hartford Court at a later date.

Police towed Larsen’s vehicle from the scene and say fortunately, no motorists were injured as a result.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

