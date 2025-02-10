Madison County Sheriff’s Office Taking Steps to Protect Community from Sex Offenders
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced its integration into the nationwide OffenderWatch sex offender registry network, enhancing its ability to track registered offenders and share crucial information with law enforcement agencies across the country.
OffenderWatch, the leading sex offender registration solution in the United States, is utilized by over 3,500 local and state law enforcement agencies in 33 states. This advanced software streamlines interagency collaboration, allowing for efficient offender tracking and investigation coordination. Madison County residents can now access the Madison County Sheriff’s Office website to search for registered offenders in their neighborhood and subscribe to email alerts for updates.
“Madison County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to join the coast-to-coast OffenderWatch network in order to better share information, coordinate investigations, and collaborate on sex offenders,” said Sheriff Todd Hood. “When a registered offender moves into the county, our deputies save countless hours on data entry, enabling us to be more proactive in offender management and keeping the community informed.”
With over 900,000 registered sex offenders in the U.S., agencies often rely on disparate systems for offender management. OffenderWatch bridges these gaps by allowing different agencies to collaborate on a single offender record, improving accuracy and public safety.
“Data sharing among law enforcement agencies leads to better investigations and safer communities,” said Mike Cormaci, president and co-founder of OffenderWatch. “With Madison County joining our network, we expand our ability to protect children and reduce victimization.”
Madison County residents can also download the free OffenderWatch App on Android and iPhone devices, providing real-time notifications about registered offenders moving into their area. The app includes online safety tips and guidance on discussing offender awareness with children.
For more information or to sign up for email alerts, visit www.offenderwatch.com.
