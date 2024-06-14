The Madison County Board of Supervisors is in need of a new chairperson following a shake-up that includes a resignation announcement.

Officials with Madison County announced Friday morning that now former Chairman Joseph J.Pinard stepped down from the position as the head of the board Thursday citing person reasons. In a statement provided by Chairman Pinard, he explains why he ultimately came to make this difficult decision.

It is with deep sorrow that I have turned in my resignation as the Chairman of the Madison County Board of Supervisors due to personal reasons. I am grateful to all of the County employees for their hard work and dedication. I have nothing but the utmost respect for all of them. I look forward to continuing to represent the Town of Lenox as their Supervisor. I am grateful for my time here as Chairman and will back whomever the Board elects as the next Chairperson.

Per his statement, Pinard will remain on the board in the capacity of representative of the Town of Lenox, but it's likely whatever these personal reasons are made it difficult for him to continue the leadership role.

As the board figures out who will be their next Chairperson, Vice Chairwoman Melissa During, who represents the Town of Lincoln, will stand in as acting Chairwoman. The Board Clerk has organized a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors to take place on Monday, June 17th at 10 a.m. so a new official Chairperson can be voted in.

There is no word on if the Vice Chairwoman will be promoted to the higher role, but we will see come Monday after their meeting.

