The tide may finally be turning against Lyme Disease.

Since its recognition in 1975, this tick-borne illness has gone on to infect tens of millions of Americans. The CDC estimates approximately 476,000 people contract or are treated for it every year.

But that might not be the case for long.

Close Up Of An Adult Female Deer Tick Dog Tick And A Lone Star Tick Are Shown June 15 Photo By Getty Images loading...

An incredible study from Virginia Commonwealth University may have found the smoking gun in controlling Lyme Disease once and for all.

Critical Breakthrough in Understanding and Possibly Eradicating Lyme Disease

Researchers at VCU submitted their findings to mBio, claiming they discovered "the Achilles’ heel of Lyme disease bacterium Borreliella burgdorferi."

The weakness is found in the Lyme-causing bacteria itself, which is the lactate dehydrogenase (BbLDH) enzyme. Researchers say it is the crucial ingredient that helps the bacteria grow and spread through an infected host's body.

Non Bull's Eye Rash In Shown June 15 2001 On The Side Of A Torso Of A Patient Ticks C A Non-Bull's-Eye Rash On The Side Of A Torso Of A Patient with Lyme Disease. (Photo By Getty Images) loading...

This unique enzyme is not found in any other microorganisms, researchers say, and offer that Lyme-causing bacteria cannot spread without it.

Researchers within the medical field are celebrating because this could change how we fight Lyme Disease.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Chris Li, a corresponding study author and endowed professor at VCU, wrote:

We discovered that BbLDH has a unique biochemical and structural feature, and it is essential for B. burgdorferi growth and infectivity. BbLDH can serve as an ideal target for developing genus-specific inhibitors that can be potentially used to treat and prevent Lyme disease.

The word "prevent" is what has the medical field excited.

What Does This Mean for Other Tick-Borne Illnesses?

This research could mark the end of the uncontrolled spread of this specific kind of illness.

Close Up Of An Engorged Nymph And An Engorged Adult Tick Is Compared June 15 2001 To A (Photo By Getty Images) loading...

Dr. Li said this research can help pave the way "into understanding the role of LDH in the pathophysiology of other tick-borne pathogens."

Now that researchers are learning what is helping these diseases spread, this could mean we could see tick-borne illnesses stopped in their tracks in our lifetime.

Read More: Lyme Disease Expected to Wreak Havoc in NY This Spring

As for when we may start seeing treatments hit the shelves, that may be a while. However, considering the number of Americans sickened by Lyme Disease a year, research and testing could be expedited.

Only time will tell.

Speaking of time, it seems the clock is starting to run out for Lyme Disease and, quite possibly, other tick-borne illnesses.

This is extremely good news for those living in these 10 New York regions...

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi