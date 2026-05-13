New Hartford Police say a swatting threat involving reports of multiple bombs around the Oxford Road campus triggered a large law enforcement response at New Hartford Schools on Wednesday afternoon.

The threat, which referenced bombs allegedly placed outside and around school property, was called into the Oneida County 911 Center and specifically mentioned the Senior High School campus. As a precaution, Bradley Elementary and the Senior High campus were placed under lockout and hold-in-place procedures while police investigated.

Officers from the New Hartford Police Department, along with K-9 units, searched school buildings and the surrounding campus grounds. Authorities later said no explosives or suspicious devices were found. The district lifted the lockout and hold-in-place order at around 2 p.m.

Earlier in the afternoon, Superintendent Joseph D'Apice notified families that the message appeared similar to swatting threats that have recently targeted schools in other communities and were eventually determined to be non-credible.

"All students are safe and secure inside the buildings," D'Apice said in a message to parents and staff. "We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available."

Police remained on campus through dismissal as an added precaution, although district officials said normal dismissal procedures would continue unless families were told otherwise.

Investigators are now working to determine who made the threat. No injuries were reported and police said the response was carried out strictly out of an abundance of caution.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler