Local Group Offering Class for Parents to Help Identify Edible Weed Candy on Halloween

With Halloween quickly approaching, it is important as always to carefully monitor the candy your child gets while trick-or-treating. A local organization is offering parents a truly valuable resource to help keep your kids safe.

BRiDGES of Madison County is a local group dedicated to helping those dealing with the difficulties of various forms of addiction. Their mission statement is,

The mission of BRiDGES is to be a leader in providing advocacy, resources, and services to our community, the workforce, families, and individuals through the delivery of prevention and intervention programs that promote change, strengthen families, and build healthy communities.

Specifically, BRiDGES is really focused on helping young people avoid the pitfalls of substance abuse.

In keeping with that desire, BRiDGES is offering parents a public Zoom training class to help them identify edible cannabis candy at Halloween. Highlights of the training include:

● Understanding Cannabis Edibles: Learn what cannabis edibles are and how they differ from regular candy.

● Recognizing Safe Packaging: Discover how to identify cannabis products and their packaging to protect children from accidental consumption.

● Preventative Measures: Gain insights into best practices for parents and guardians when checking their children's candy after trick-or-treating.

How can you participate? It's quite simple. Everyone is invited on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to hop on a Zoom call and lesson guided by noted poison-prevention expert Amy Hoffman-James.

For more information about the training and to register, please contact Katie Liedka at

kliedka@bridgescouncil.org or call 315-697-3497.

Register for the Zoom Call at this following: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfnvTsNbuwQf53xhb4IoRHlzpOm4kDqWdH7lGWZGS77VOLRGA/viewform.

New York's Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2024 Gallery Credit: Megan

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America. Gallery Credit: WalletHub