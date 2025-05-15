Those who like to grab a sandwich from their local Market 32 or Price Chopper should beware of a new recall due to listeria.

Listeria continues to be a growing problem for the United States.

The potentially lethal bacteria has impacted Boar's Head Deli Meats, frozen waffles sold at stores like Walmart and Target, salad from Hannaford Supermarket, and milk from the Mohawk Valley.

All impacted products were recalled and, to date, business for these impacted products have returned to normal.

Popular Deli Meat Maker Boar Head's Recalls 7 Million Pounds Of Meat After Listeria Outbreak Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

However, another recall due to listeria concerns is impacting grocery shoppers right here in New York State, as well as Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Major Recall Impacting Price Chopper, Market 32 and Big Y

The grocery chains are alerting customers that a product they sold has been possibly contaminated by listeria.

Listeria is a bacteria that can trigger symptoms akin to norovirus in healthy people, but it can be extremely dangerous in certain cases.

Packaged Meat And Poultry Recall Continues As Listeria Contamination Found In 11 Million Pounds Of The Processed Food Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

The impacted products in this new recall are select Market 32 by Price Chopper brand pre-made 10oz chicken wraps. These sandwiches are sold in deli and food fare sections of the store.

If you recently purchased a Chicken Caesar, Buffalo Chicken, or Chicken Bacon Ranch wrap from Market 32 or Price Chopper, the stores are urging customers to throw them out or return them for a full refund.

Big Y's impacted sandwich, a chicken bacon ranch wrap, is from their "Quick, Easy Meal" brand.

All wraps were sold in clear plastic clamshell packages.

All wraps had a sell by date of May 7 and a UPC code of 25122. The impacted sandwiches have already been cleared from the shelves.

No Illnesses Reported Yet from This Recall

The USDA is warning residents to monitor their health if they suspect they ate one of the impacted wraps.

Symptoms can take between 24 hours to two weeks after infection. While the most common sign of infection is gastrointestinal issues like vomiting or diarrhea, those who develop more severe symptoms should seek medical attention.

Science Photo Library Science Photo Library loading...

These groups include those with weakened immune systems, are over the age of 65 and are pregnant. Newborns are also at increased risk of severe illness.

Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

More severe symptoms include seizures, convulsions, lost of balance, and confusion.

Those who are pregnant can also suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature delivery of the newborn.

Those with food safety questions can call the USDA toll-free by dialing 888-MPHotline or 888-674-6854.

