Two Delicious Utica Eateries Are Joining Together in One Great Location

Two delicious Utica eateries are coming together and will reside in one single building. These two businesses will be combining the deliciousness of lunch & dinner and ice cream & desserts.

It was announced on Sunday that Rooster's Burger Restaurant will be moving into the building that is the current home of Kookie's Q and Creamery. When it first opened, Kookie's served food similar to Rooster's such as burgers and basic diner type food. But, eventually they closed down their interior space and stuck to just ice cream. Now, Rooster's is moving in.

Rooster's first opened back in 2021 and has called 814 Charlotte Street home ever since. Now, they're making the big move and promise big upgrades in a lot of departments. The move will be happening in early September and the announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. The post read,

We will be taking over Kookie Q's kitchen/restaurant space. The two businesses will remain separate entities, with Kookie Q's continuing to serve their delicious ice cream in the front, and Roosters smashing burgers in the back!

They also promise with the move,

Shorter wait times

Online ordering

Delivery through multiple apps

This is a positive change for both entities as smash burgers and half gallon ice cream sundaes compliment each other oh so well! This move will also allow for additional employment opportunities as Rooster's will be looking to hire new positions. They are telling people to stay tuned for that.

For those not familiar with Kookie's, the location of the creamery and the future home of Rooster's will be 51 N Genesee Street in North Utica across from Babe'e at Harbor Point. There will still be plenty of warm weather to enjoy both of these amazing businesses before the year is out.

