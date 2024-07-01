It's fireworks season and scores of Central New Yorkers are launching big, bright, sparkly boomers that aren't exactly legal in the state. While beautiful, this is a time of year that many pets dread.

iStock via Getty Images iStock via Getty Images loading...

More dogs go missing in the summer than any other season

The American Kennel Club estimates that July 4 is the day where the most dogs run away from home. Obviously, fireworks are a leading cause of that unfortunate statistic.

Animal experts say some pups will do just about anything to get away from the bright lights and crackling booms -- like jump through glass windows or slip their leash. We see the headlines every year.

So, here's a few guidelines on how to avoid joining the future league of pet owners begging for the safe return of their precious pooch.

1. Don't bring your dog to a fireworks show

Despite there being a growing number of pet friendly places, a fireworks show isn't one of them.If your dog is startled by fireworks, rumbling cars, or loud noises, it's best to keep them at home.

531213765 Photo Credit - oleghz/Thinkstock loading...

There have been numerous stories of dogs being brought to fireworks shows and then slipping their leash or even biting their owner to get away from the flashing lights and bangs. While some of those pets were eventually found, sometimes days later, others have wound up vanishing permanently into the night.

It's better to be safe than sorry. Leave the dog at home. They might be happy to never know what they missed.

2. Set up a safe space at home

If you have a dog that barks, whines, pants, drools excessively or trembles during thunderstorms -- you should assume fireworks will make them behave just the same. You should set up a space where your dog will feel secure and protected from the unknown sounds and lights.

David McNew, Getty Images David McNew, Getty Images loading...

Experts say setting up a den-like area could be a perfect place for your dog to retreat to if they need a place to hide. It's best to consult your vet to lay out an action plan to ensure you set up the best safe space for your beloved pooch.

3. Look into items intended to calm anxious pets

Some pet owners swear by CBD oil while others sing the praises of the ThunderShirt or the white noise machine.

Karsten Winegeart via Unsplash Karsten Winegeart via Unsplash loading...

There are many items on the internet that claim to be the one and only miracle cure, but before you go and make a purchase, check with your veterinarian and see what they'd recommend. Chances are they will point you to a product that is not only effective, but is worth every dollar.

5. Check to see if your pet's ID is up to date

While most people think their pet will never run away, experts say it's smart of have a plan in place in case the unfortunate happens. This means ensuring your dog has proper identification on its tags.

Iko Lee Iko Lee loading...

Experts also encourage pet owners to get their dog microchipped. That makes it easier for rescuers to locate you should pup ever go missing.

There are also means to put a GPS tracker on your dog, like an Apple AirTag on their collar, so you can locate your panicked pet more quickly.

5. Hire a trainer to desensitize your pets to fireworks

Although Independence Day is less than a week away, experts say you can always start planning for next year. A trainer could help your dog work through their anxieties so that their reactions to fireworks won't be as severe -- and also teach you a thing or two to better respond to your pet's needs.

