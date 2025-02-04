Kaitlyn Conley is Set Free by Oneida County Court

Following nearly 8 years in state prison, last Friday's overturning of her conviction, and a more than 2-hour delay of her transport from jail today, Kaitlyn Conley is now free to go, following a decision by Judge Bernadette Clark in Oneida County Court. Conley, clearly emotional, embraced her parents and family following Judge Clark's decision, which disagreed with the Oneida County District Attorney's Office that she could be held while the prosecution prepared another case of manslaughter to a grand jury.

Conley was not be able to leave with her family on Tuesday afternoon, instead she will have to go back with the transport team to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester County in order to have her release processed there. She will then be free to go, at least for the time being.

Kaitlyn Conley hearing in front of Judge Bernadette Clark in Oneida County on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Clark was released on her own recognizance. (Photo by Andrew Derminio / WIBX) Kaitlyn Conley hearing in front of Judge Bernadette Clark in Oneida County on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Conley was released on her own recognizance. (Photo by Andrew Derminio / WIBX) loading...

During the Proceeding, Judge Clark and DA Carville sparred over the legal translation of the Appellate Court's decision. Carville argued that the decision gave the Oneida County Court the option to hold Conley for 45 days while the prosecution presented their third case to a third Grand Jury. Judge Clark disagreed vehemently stating that what the DA was asking her to do was akin to pulling someone off the street and putting them in jail while the state developed its case. "There are no charges against her. I can't issue an order to hold her," Judge Clark said.

Kaitlyn Conley hearing in front of Judge Bernadette Clark in Oneida County on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Conley, wiping tears from her eyes, was released on her own recognizance. (Photo by Andrew Derminio / WIBX) Kaitlyn Conley hearing in front of Judge Bernadette Clark in Oneida County on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Conley, wiping tears from her eyes, was released on her own recognizance. (Photo by Andrew Derminio / WIBX) loading...

Judge Clark ordered the details of the previous case in which Conley was convicted on Manslaughter charges to be sealed. Clark also ordered the county to return any money to Conley that she may have paid to the court in relation to her previous arrest and her previous trial, including the return of any DNA submissions.

Kaitlyn Conley hearing in front of Judge Bernadette Clark sparring with Oneida County DA Todd Carville in Oneida County on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Conley, wiping tears from her eyes, was released on her own recognizance. (Photo by Andrew Derminio / WIBX) Kaitlyn Conley hearing in front of Judge Bernadette Clark sparring with Oneida County DA Todd Carville in Oneida County on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Conley, wiping tears from her eyes, was released on her own recognizance. (Photo by Andrew Derminio / WIBX) loading...

Conley's manslaughter sentence regarding the death of her former boss Mary Yoder was overturned by an NYS Appellate Court on Friday. Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville said he plans to present a case in front of a Grand Jury for a retrial on the charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter, within 45 days.

Background

The first trial of Kaitlyn Conley vs. Oneida County came back with a hung jury. In the second trial, the jury chose the lesser charge of Manslaughter and Conley was sentenced to 27 years in state prison. She's already served 7 years of that sentence. In February of 2024, Conley's appeal was denied by Judge Michael Dwyer in Oneida County Court. Later in the year Conley filed another more specific appeal which the Appellate Court agreed to hear which led to her conviction being overturned last Friday.

Watch Oneida County District Attorney interview on WIBX's Keeler Show, Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Note- this interview was recorded before Tuesday's proceedings. [Video Below]

