After booting Joey Chestnut for promoting a plant-based hot dog, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Competition is welcoming him back with open arms.

The eating champion known as "Jaws" is heading back home to the famous Coney Island hot dog eating contest this summer.

Joey Chestnut will compete in the world famous Fourth of July competition after being banned in 2024 due to a sponsorship issue.

His absence allowed a new victor to claim the Mustard Belt, Patrick Bertoletti, who scarfed down 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Bertoletti is returning to Coney Island this summer and is hoping he could win his second championship title, but he told TMZ that Chestnut's return has him worried.

Why Was Joey Chestnut Banned in the First Place?

Nathan's took issue with Chestnut partnering with Impossible Food to promote their vegan frankfurter.

Major League Eating (MLE) said they tried working with Chestnut, but his demands were too much. Apparently, Chestnut's partnership meant he had to mention Impossible Foods during the hot dog eating contest.

Despite the departure, MLE said at the time that it was keeping the door open for when Chestnut's partnership with Impossible Foods ended.

Chestnut's 2025 Comeback

Major League Eating and Joey Chestnut both expressed interest in having him back at the Nathan's contest. They shook hands shortly before 11am Monday, June 16.

In a post on X, Chestnut said he's grateful he and Nathan's were able to find common ground and that he's excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what he loves.

Chestnut, who is also known as the Glizzy King, has won the prestigious eating event 16 times - and every consecutive year from 2016 to 2023.

He also holds a world record for guzzling down 76 dogs in 2021.

