Investigation Underway After Fatal New York State Trooper Involved Shooting

It's never a good day when a person is killed at the hands of a member of law enforcement. That is exactly what happened Wednesday when a New York State Trooper shot and killed a man in Upstate New York.

New York State Police officials announced during a press conference Wednesday night that earlier in the day a Hillsdale, NY man was shot and killed at a church parking lot in Saratoga Springs. The events leading up to the Trooper involved shooting began at approximately 4 p.m. when police say they were attempting to locate 48-year-old James A. Dellea after he threatened to harm himself.

State Police say eventually Dellea was located in the parking lot of the Albany-Saratoga Speedway on State Route 9 in the Town of Malta. Police say Troopers interviewed Dellea and during the course of the conversation, he refused to follow lawful commands to exit his vehicle and fled the scene. A slow speed pursuit was then initiated.

Eventually, Dellea stopped his vehicle again and this time in the parking lot of the Bethel Saratoga Church also on State Route 9 in Saratoga Springs. That is ultimately where Dellea's life would end. It was revealed by New York State Police that Dellea once again refused to comply with orders to exit his vehicle and this time brandished a weapon. That is what led the responding Trooper to discharge his weapon and fatally strike Dellea.

For an extended period of time State Route 9 between Cherry Choke Road and Kaydeross Avenue East were closed due to the ongoing investigation. As with any officer involved shooting, the Attorney General's Office was notified and representatives from her office arrived on scene. New York State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Park Police and Saratoga Springs Police Department.

We will continue to provide further updates as they become available.

Rally for Nyah Mway Held in Front of Utica City Hall on July 1, 2024 Community members arrived at City Hall on Monday, July 1, to demand accountability and justice for Nyah Mway, the 13-year-old who was shot and killed by a Utica Police Officer last Friday night. Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan