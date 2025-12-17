Inmate Charged After Allegedly Throwing Cup of Toilet Water at Officer

An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility in the Town of Whitestown has been arrested after corrections officers say he filled two plastic cups with the contents of a toilet bowl and threw them at an officer, striking the officer.

According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, the Utica man, Hassan Kasim, was arrested on December 16th, 2025, following an aggravated harassment investigation.

Deputies say, on October 28th, 2025, the Road Patrol Division responded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility, located in the Town of Whitestown, in regard to an inmate who had, using two plastic cups, thrown contents of his toilet bowl at an officer, striking the officer. Due to the nature of this investigation, the Oneida County Criminal Investigative Unit (CIU) were assigned to this investigation.

Deputies say Kasim, was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Harassment of an Employee by an inmate, a Class E Felony, pursuant to section 240.32 of the New York State Penal Law.

Hassan was processed at the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building and remains in custody at the Oneida County Correctional Facility, awaiting arraigned on this charge.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

