Inmate Charged After Allegedly Throwing Cup of Toilet Water at Officer
An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility in the Town of Whitestown has been arrested after corrections officers say he filled two plastic cups with the contents of a toilet bowl and threw them at an officer, striking the officer.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
