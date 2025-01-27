Thanks to the quick actions of New York's finest, a majestic owl was saved from certain death.

Police and first responders know they can never expect what kind of call they'll respond to next.

Although there are situations that put their lives in harm's way, these professionals will always stand up for the task no matter how big, small, or weird it might be.

One brave State Police trooper from Troop B sprang into action when cruising along I-87 in the town of Moriah, which is located in Essex County.

They saw what appeared to be an injured owl near the road and quickly scooped it up to bring it to safety. Based on the photo, the injured owl seems to be a barred owl.

There was no information on why the owl was alongside the highway and how close it was to passing cars.

The trooper then transported the dazed owl to a place that was far away from the roaring traffic. Thanks to their quick actions and willingness to pick up a wild bird that is known for its sharp beak and claws, the owl survived.

"It later became alert and flew away," the New York State Police said on Facebook.

While the unnamed trooper gets to go home with another fantastic story for their family, that little owl doesn't look like it's ready to share what it experienced anytime soon.

What to Do If You Find an Injured Bird of Prey in New York

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation cautions residents against trying to rescue an injured or orphaned bird by themselves. Instead, they recommend contacting the closest DEC Regional Wildlife Office so a trained professional can intervene.

The reason why is that DEC rangers will most likely have the proper equipment to capture and keep the animal safe while transporting it to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Residents can also contact a residential wildlife rehabber that specializes in rescuing large birds. The DEC has an easy to search database to help you locate the person best fit for the rescue job.

