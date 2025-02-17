Incarcerated Individual Found Dead at Oneida County Jail

An incarcerated individual at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has died, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. This news comes at a time when the region is still reeling from the death of Inmate Robert Brooks at the hands of New York State Correctional Officers.

Sheriff Maciol reported that just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, a corrections officer discovered the male unresponsive in his assigned cell and immediately activated the facility’s medical response protocol. The death does not appear to be a result of any suspicious activity.

Medical staff, along with several corrections officers, attempted life-saving measures. Emergency responders from the Stanwix Heights Fire Department and Kunkel Ambulance also arrived at the scene. The individual was transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released the man’s identity, pending notification of next of kin. A full investigation into the death is now underway.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is leading the inquiry, with independent investigations also being conducted by the New York State Commission of Corrections and the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Any death of an incarcerated individual must be investigated with the assistance of the Attorney General's office.

Because this case is at the beginning stages, there are very few details available. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses. This is something that is taken very seriously and the Sheriff's Office takes very seriously the safety and security of everyone in their custody. As soon as WIBX learns the identity of the deceased inmate, we will provide those details. Thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals family during this time.

