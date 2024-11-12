Numerous animal rescuers were left scrambling after more than 2 dozen huskies were saved from a heartbreaking situation.

This latest animal rescue is just one of several heartbreaking incidents to make headlines across the Mohawk Valley.

Recently, over 80 goats were rescued from a hoarding situation in Herkimer County while more than 70 Animals needed to be saved from an uninhabitable home in Chenango County.

That brings us to this most recent and tragic case of apparent animal hoarding - because it seems the dogs were very much wanted by their overwhelmed owners.

Authorities announced the seizure of 28 huskies from an undisclosed address in Rome. The oldest dogs are believed to be around 11-years-old while the youngest are just puppies.

Details regarding the rescue are limited at this time, but WSTM reports the incident had been a breeding situation that couldn't be managed.

While investigators listed the dogs in good health and said they weren't malnourished, the problem was the dogs were living in very cramped conditions.

CNY SPCA Animal cruelty investigator Scott Bodah explained to the outlet, "Because of a lack of spay and neutering, things just got out of control. Started with a small number and just multiples and multiples."

He also called the incident a "crisis" due to the sheer amount of dogs in need of rescuing and housing.

Multiple agencies assisted to find room for the animals, including Paws Across Oswego County, Humane CNY, and Finger Lakes SPCA.

The huskies are currently being kept at the CNY SPCA offices in Mattydale, where they are being evaluated for adoption. They will also be fixed before going to their new forever families.

It is expected the dogs will soon become available for adoption, but an exact date was not provided.

While a sad situation all around, rescuers hope this latest incident serves as an important reminder why cats and dogs need to be spayed or neutered.

The Humane Society of the United States says doing so helps control animal populations and prevents unwanted animals from winding up at shelters.

Situation Heartbreaking for All Involved

While this latest situation was an incident that spiraled out of control, it is likely being investigated as an animal cruelty and hoarding case.

Hoarding is a classified mental disorder. Mayo Clinic notes it is difficult to treat because those suffering from it often don't see it as a problem.

Instead, those suffering from the condition often don't ask for help even if they are overwhelmed.

Hoarding can become especially dangerous when animals are involved.

Said the clinic:

People who hoard animals may collect dozens or even hundreds of pets. Animals may be confined inside or outside. Because of the large numbers, these animals often aren't cared for properly. The health and safety of the person and the animals are often at risk because of unsanitary conditions.

This creates a horrific situation for all humans and animals involved that puts their health and safety in jeopardy.

This report will be updated as more information is made available.

