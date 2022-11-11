Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains.

The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.

Because of the condition of the remains, deputies were unable to make a determination on an approximate age of the victim, nor have they been able determine gender. However, they have released some information on the victim's clothing in hopes someone will come forward with information.

Bodies Of Missing Prostitutes Discovered By Police Photo Credit - Pool / Getty Images loading...

The victim was wearing black colored Kizik sneakers size 10.5, black Russell Athletic jogging pants, and possibly a black t-shirt, deputies said, adding their belief that the clothing reflected the individual had dressed for warm weather.

News of the find was released on Tuesday of this week but deputies have not said how the remains may have been there. Anyone with information on is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff's Office t 607-737-2933.

