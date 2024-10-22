How Would You Like a Job Protecting Oneida County School Children?

If you are a retired law enforcement official and looking for an excellent second career, I have the perfect one for you. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for Special Patrol Officers lo protect kids in Oneida County Schools.

The requirements are pretty specific, but simple to be hired for this very important role. It's not only for various positions available at school districts in the county, but for various security posts throughout the county.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the minimum requirements include,

Candidates must be a retired Police Officer (Deputy, Police Officer or Trooper) or a retired Peace Officer (Corrections Officer, Parole Officer or Probation Officer) from New York State. Candidates must possess a valid NYS Pistol Permit and also a valid NYS Drivers License.

The pay for this position is pretty good. It comes in at $26.50 per hour and the deadline to apply is December 31st, 2024. You can apply online at https://oneida-portal.mycivilservice.com/post/jobopps. If you do not have a computer or access to the internet, paper applications can be picked up in the Personnel Department on the 6th Floor of the Oneida County Office Building. You may also request a paper application to be mailed by calling 315-798-5726.

This important role is a crucial part to making sure the kids in our schools and the public is kept safe in some of the most vulnerable scenarios. More importantly than keeping these schools safe, the Oneida County Special Patrol Officers play an important role in the lives of these kids. They act as role models, in some cases mentors and help continue to bridge the gap between communities and those who police them. So, what are you waiting for? Get your application in today.

