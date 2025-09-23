Jimmy Kimmel is Back, But Not on Local TV – Here’s How to Watch

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel is back on television Tuesday night, but viewers in Utica, Rome and the Mohawk Valley will not be able to watch on their normal ABC stations.

Disney announced on Monday afternoon that they've decided to reinstate the late show which airs on ABC at 11 p.m. - after meeting with Kimmel and determining that the comments made were ill-timed, but it was reinstating the program because of overwhelming demand.

The program was put on hiatus last week after the FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to “go after” tv stations that carried the network program because of what he said, were hateful comments about Charlie Kirk. Meanwhile, the transcripts of the program showed that Kimmel's comments, while regarding Kirk, were about Republicans and President Trump's reaction to the assassination. Kimmel also claimed the shooter was tied to MAGA, which there is no clear evidence to corroborate that claim, which was being circulated on social media.

Last week, the two largest tv groups in the country, Nexstar and Sinclair both said they were pulling the program last week and as a result, Disney made the move to suspend Kimmel.

On Monday, Sinclair announced it will continue to preempt the show until they have completed meaningful conversations with ABC executives. On Tuesday, Nextsar announced it will also pre-empt Kimmel's program.

So, What Does This All Mean?

The Kimmel Show will air nightly at 11 pm on ABC stations beginning Tuesday. Because Nexstar has pulled the show, ABC affiliates in the following Upstate New York markets will not air the program: Utica-Rome, Albany, Binghamton, Syracuse, and Watertown. The Sinclair TV group preemption of the program will only affect WHAM, the ABC affiliate in Rochester.

How Can You Watch the Show Live?

The Kimmel Show will air on Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. People with streaming boxes such as VeeSee will also be able to find a market that is airing the program. The show will air at its normal on in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other top 20 markets, with the exception of Washington D.C..

