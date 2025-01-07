How to Avoid Norovirus, Flu, etc: Why Hand Sanitizer Isn’t Enough

We've definitely all heard it before. Wash your hands, don't touch your face, mouth or yees, and stay home if you're sick. As we navigate cold and flu season this year, protecting yourself from illnesses like norovirus and influenza requires a proactive approach, according to health officials. While many people rely on hand sanitizers, they are not a one-stop solution for staying healthy. Here’s why and how you can bolster your defenses against these pesky germs.

Understanding the Spread of Viruses

Viruses like norovirus and flu spread through direct contact, contaminated surfaces, and airborne droplets. Norovirus, in particular, is highly contagious and can live on surfaces for days. Influenza spreads through sneezing, coughing, and even touching contaminated objects like doorknobs or phones.

Why Hand Sanitizer Falls Short

Hand sanitizers are convenient but not foolproof. Alcohol-based sanitizers (with at least 60% alcohol) are effective against some viruses, but they may not kill norovirus, which has a tough outer shell. Additionally, hand sanitizers cannot remove dirt or grease, which can shield germs.

Effective Strategies to Prevent Infection

1- Wash Hands Thoroughly: Use soap and warm water to scrub hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after touching shared surfaces. Handwashing is the gold standard for removing germs, including norovirus.

2- Clean High-Touch Surfaces: Regularly disinfect surfaces like countertops, light switches, and cell phones with a household cleaner proven to kill viruses.

3- Practice Good Hygiene: Avoid touching your face, especially your mouth, nose, and eyes, as these are entry points for viruses.

4- Stay Home if You’re Sick: Limit exposure to others if you’re experiencing symptoms.

5- Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: Boost your immune system with a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and hydration.

While hand sanitizer is a helpful supplement, it’s not a substitute for proper hygiene and prevention strategies. Staying vigilant will significantly reduce your risk of catching these infections. Stay safe and healthy!

